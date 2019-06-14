×
AEW News: All Out Pay-Per-View sells out in record time

Simon Cotton
SENIOR ANALYST
News
56   //    14 Jun 2019, 22:54 IST

Another 10,000 seat sell out (Courtesy: AEW)
Another 10,000 seat sell out (Courtesy: AEW)

What's the story?

All Elite Wrestling had a record-setting day of ticket sales for their upcoming pay-per-view, All Out. The event sold out their tickets in under 30 minutes, breaking the record of last year's All In pay-per-view.

In case you didn't know...

Tickets went on sale for the AEW pay-per-view at 11 a.m. central time via the Sears Centre Arena's website. The online waiting room for tickets projected waiting time to be more than an hour until the website shutdown 30 minutes later, claiming the sale had ended.

The Sears Centre Arena was home to the All In pay-per-view that was promoted by members of The Elite and featured wrestlers from Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, Impact Wrestling, Lucha Libre AAA, and many more.

Though the company wasn't formed until the beginning of 2019, All In was viewed by many as the unofficial first event of All Elite Wrestling despite the promotion not owning the rights to the 2018 pay-per-view.

All In featured 11 matches including a NWA World Heavyweight Championship match between Rhodes and Nick Aldis, Kazuchika Okada versus Marty Scrull and the six-man tag team main event involving The Young Bucks and current WWE Superstar Rey Mysterio.

The heart of the matter

AEW Superstar Cody Rhodes told fans via Twitter that All Out sold all of their tickets in 15 minutes - half the time it took All In to sell out.

AEW's second major pay-per-view event will emanate from the Sears Centre Arena in the Chicago suburb of Hoffman Estates, which has a seating capacity of 11,000.

What's next?

Only two matches have been announced for AEW's All Out, which will feature former WWE Superstar and IWGP United States Champion Jon Moxley versus Kenny Omega; and Chris Jericho versus Hangman Page to determine the first-ever AEW World Heavyweight Champion.

All Out will stream live on Warner Media's B/R Live service and will be available on Saturday, August 31.

Tags:
AEW News & Rumors The Young Bucks Cody Rhodes Dean Ambrose ("Jon Moxley") AEW Tickets AEW Roster
