AEW News: Best Friends post "Epic" promo video, take shot at their opponents for All Out

Best Friends Forever

On The Road to AEW All Out - Episode 05, Best Friends (Chuck Taylor & Trent Barreta) posted an epic promo, discussed their friendship as well as their chances in the tag team tournament. They also took shots at The Dark Order, their opponents at All Out.

The BFs' gimmick is interesting in their own right and are almost a parody of what a tag team should be like. They present themselves as goofy characters who you would not expect to be a force to reckon with.

Their recent match against Private Party and SCU at Fyter Fest was an example of their in-ring abilities and they proved they are not a team to be taken lightly. The Dark Order has their sights set on them and previously attacked them at Double or Nothing. They almost did the same at Fyter Fest but sent a warning instead.

In the video, Chuck and Trent discussed their relationship and that they signed with AEW because there was a focus on tag team wrestling. They also talked about their "jokey" characters and how it doesn't detract from the serious nature of their jobs. They then took shots at The Dark Order, who are their opponents for All Out.

Chuck: "These spooky perverts, these Dark Order boys, man, they keep sending their little minions to attack us behind our back, they turn the lights out, they paid off a guy who runs the lighting rig, I guess"

Trent: "And there's nothing wrong with having masked n**** boys, if someone at home is watching this, nothing against that. But...don't bring them to work, that's unprofessional, don't have them carrying your bags backstage. And of course, don't have them assault men like us"

The video starts at 0:00 and ends at 3:20

The winner of the match gets a first-round bye in the AEW tag team tournament. It's going to be interesting once these two teams go at it at AEW All Out.