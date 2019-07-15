AEW Rumors: Britt Baker reportedly in "pretty bad" shape following Fight For The Fallen

Britt Baker

What's the story?

Dr. Britt Baker, the real-life girlfriend of WWE NXT Champion Adam Cole, is one of the newest members of the All Elite Wrestling women's roster.

Over the weekend at Fight For The Fallen, Baker reportedly suffered a concussion during her tag team match, and according to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the injury is said to be "significant."

In case you didn't know...

Baker competed at AEW Fight For The Fallen in a tag team bout, teaming with Riho to face the team of Bea Priestley and Shoko Nakajima. During the bout, Baker took a kick from Priestley which was said to have concussed her.

Baker was able to finish the match, and at one point even took a nasty looking German Suplex from Priestley which landed her right on her head, but it's unknown if the move worsened Baker's condition.

The heart of the matter

According to Dave Meltzer of Wrestling Observer Radio, the concussion sustained by Baker is both "significant" and "pretty bad."

As of this writing, there remains no word as to when Baker might be cleared to return to the ring.

Several fans in attendance at Fight For The Fallen commented on Baker's status after the kick she took from Priestley, with one fan tweeting, "I'm pretty certain this Bea Priestley kick gave Britt Baker a concussion. She could barely stand up after it. I'm not sure she was even aware of where she was for a minute or two. Unfortunate if it's true."

What's next?

Here's hoping that Britt Baker's recovery is speedy, and that she will be cleared to return to the ring sometime soon.

As of now, she does not have any announced plans for AEW's next PPV event, All Out, so her status for that show remains unknown following her appearance at Fight For The Fallen.

