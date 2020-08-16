Chris Jericho reveals why AEW released Bea Priestley and Sadie Gibbs

Chris Jericho was asked on the Saturday Night Special about the recent AEW releases that included Bea Priestley and Sadie Gibbs. Jericho says he hates the fact that anyone had to lose their jobs, including these two women.

Chris Jericho says the pandemic played in AEW releasing these two

Chris Jericho said that Bea Priestley is excellent, and Sadie Gibbs has great potential. Jericho noted that Sadie needs more experience and says she's was going to move to Atlanta, but the pandemic hit. He said:

"I think Bea lives in Japan but also England or whatever. Same with Sadie. I mean, I give Tony Khan credit for continuing to keep as many people on the roster from Europe as he did. I mean there's a lot of people from Europe that he's still paying. And unfortunately, Bea and Sadie were let go but I would have to think, that as long as they keep working and honing their craft, that when all of this goes away and allowed to travel again. Who knows? That could be six months from now. If they're making 100 bucks a year and you're paying them a 100 bucks and you can't even use them if you want to. So, love them both. Both great people and hopefully, they'll be back in AEW again soon."

You can watch the segment at 30:00 in the video below

Chris Jericho's thoughts on Sadie Gibbs are quite interesting as he believes her to be a work in progress, and Gibbs understands that she has to grow as a performer. Moreover, Jericho seems to hint that the two might return to AEW in the future. It'll be intriguing to see if this time comes to pass.

