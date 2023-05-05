Released female WWE Superstar debuts in AEW's sister promotion

A former WWE Superstar has debuted in AEW's sister promotion, Ring of Honor. Steph De Lander has been making waves on the independent wrestling scene.

De Lander (fka Persia Pirotta in WWE) debuted on a recent episode of ROH on Honor Club taped on April 26. She faced off against AEW and ROH star Willow Nightingale. She displayed her new gimmick and impressive move set in her first in-ring outing for the promotion.

While Steph De Lander put up a good fight, Nightingale emerged victorious in the end. The former was one of two Australian wrestlers signed by WWE in March 2021, but she was released in April 2022.

Since being released, De Lander has been making significant progress on the independent wrestling scene, competing for promotions such as GCW and appearing in IMPACT Wrestling. She also debuted for AEW a few months ago on an episode of Dark, where she lost to Marina Shafir.

Despite her release from WWE, she has proven herself to be a talented and determined wrestler, and her debut in All Elite Wrestling and now in ROH is just the beginning of what promises to be an exciting journey ahead.

