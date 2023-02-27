Released WWE Superstar makes AEW debut

AEW has been making waves in the wrestling world since its inception in 2019, offering a fresh alternative to WWE programming. The company has been known to give former WWE stars a chance to reinvent themselves and showcase their talents in a new light.

Former WWE star Steph De Lander, who was formerly known as Persia Pirotta in NXT, made her debut for AEW during a recent taping of Dark at Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida. De Lander was one of two Australian wrestlers signed by the Stamford-based promotion in March 2021, but she was released from the company in April 2022.

De Lander's debut match for AEW was against Marina Shafir, and although she was defeated, it was still an exciting moment for fans of the wrestler. De Lander is best known by NXT viewers for her role in the wedding storyline between Dexter Lumis and Indi Hartwell. She was introduced as Hartwell's friend, and the two competed in the tag team division but were never able to capture the gold.

However, her signing with All Elite Wrestling has given her a fresh start and a new opportunity to showcase her skills. De Lander's AEW debut is just the beginning of what could be a promising career in the company.

Her WWE career was brief, however, as she had her last match against Hartwell in March 2022. It remains to be seen what kind of impact De Lander will make on AEW as she recently made her debut on Dark Tapings.

