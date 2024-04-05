Released tag team reacts after AEW President Tony Khan accuses them of no-showing

AEW President Tony Khan shocked fans when he released several of his promotion's talents earlier this week. This was a departure for the young promotion, as Khan has been known to honor his wrestlers' contracts for their entire duration up until now.

Among the releases were ROH talents (and real-life brothers) Brandon and Brent Tate, also known as The Boys. The two have often performed alongside Dalton Castle but were released with multiple other stars this week.

In a media call ahead of tomorrow's ROH Supercard of Honor in Philadelphia, Khan revealed that the releases were made for multiple reasons, and in the case of the Tate brothers, they had seemingly failed to make their bookings in ROH (no-showed) more than once.

Both brothers have responded to the accusation, with Brandon Tate bristling and telling his fans to stand by:

Meanwhile, Brent Tate claimed that Khan's reason for releasing them was far from true:

Anthony Henry responds to Tony Khan re-hiring him

Among the talents released this week was ROH's Anthony Henry. Fans reacted negatively to the Workhorsemen star being let go, as he is currently recuperating from an injury.

It seems that he's not quite done in AEW's sister promotion, however, as Tony Khan revealed today that Henry is set to be re-hired once he fully recovers from his broken jaw.

Anthony Henry took to X to react to the announcement with excitement:

"We're so back! #workhorsemen #AEW #ROH," he posted.

The Dark Order's Stu Grayson was also part of the releases, as was La Facción Ingobernable's Jose the Assistant. Tony Khan's release of the two stars confused fans, as both were considered talented, and there had been no word of issues between them and the company.

