Recently released star reacts after Tony Khan confirms he will return to AEW

Tony Khan recently stunned the wrestling community by announcing several releases from the AEW roster. Some wrestlers took to their X/Twitter accounts to discuss their releases, including Anthony Henry, who's recuperating from a broken jaw.

Henry posted a bittersweet message about his release and wondered whether he would continue wrestling. Tony Khan's recent quotes about the released wrestlers, especially Henry, seem to have buoyed the wrestler's spirits.

During an interaction at the ROH: Supercard of Honor Media Call, The AEW President confirmed that Henry will be re-hired once he has recuperated from the injury. And Henry has a post of his own as a reply.

"We're so back! #workhorsemen #AEW #ROH," he posted.

Expand Tweet

Henry had a stint in WWE on the company's NXT and 205 Live programming in 2021, before making his AEW debut in 2022. He has worked in the Indies since 2012. It remains to be seen if and when Henry will return to AEW or any other wrestling ring.

Parker Boudreaux and Slim J were among 10 wrestlers released by Tony Khan's AEW

The AEW releases have shocked wrestling fans, as the names include the prominent Parker Bourdeaux, who was supposed to be the next big thing, given that his looks and physique were reminiscent of Brock Lesnar. Slim J, who was part of the tag team Trustbusters, posted about his release, saying that he knew his gimmick was 'trash'.

"Thank you to the fans that supported me. My gimmick was trash. I get that. I knew that. My work wasn't though. I worked my shoot job through both contracts with AEW. My role there was to act rich. I've always been far from that in real life. Promise that.," the post read.

Expand Tweet

The others removed from the roster were Stu Grayson, Dasha Kuret, The Boys (Dalton Castle, Brandon, and Brent Tat), Jora Johl, Gravity, and Jose the Assistant. This is not the first time an AEW roster change has grabbed headlines. Earlier, Tony Khan's company had unceremoniously removed Brock Anderson, son of the legendary Arn Anderson from the roster in October 2023. After AEW: Worlds End (2023) MJF, who lost the AEW World Championship to Samoa Joe, was also removed from the roster on the first day of the new year.

CM Punk has patched up a long-standing rivalry. More details HERE

Poll : Should Tony Khan remove more wrestlers from AEW? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion