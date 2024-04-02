"My gimmick was trash" - former AEW star breaks the silence on his release

AEW has recently released several wrestlers from their roster and ROH. The wrestling world is shocked by the recent budget cuts from All Elite Company. One of the wrestlers has now commented on his exit on social media.

Slim J is a veteran who has been wrestling since 2001. He has worked in ROH since 2003 and has wrestled in Tony Khan's company since 2022, even as part of the team Trustbusters, which included Ari Daivari and Parker Boudreaux.

Slim J was one of the stars released by the company alongside Parker Boudreaux and more. The veteran star took to social media and first thanked everyone for the opportunity to work with Tony Khan and then confessed that his gimmick was trash.

"Thank you to the fans that supported me. My gimmick was trash. I get that. I knew that. My work wasn't though. I worked my shoot job through both contracts with AEW. My role there was to act rich. I've always been far from that in real life. Promise that," he posted.

Slim J's trope was that he was filthy rich, something that worked earlier for other wrestlers, but from the looks of it, didn't this time around. A flop gimmick could be the end of a wrestler's career - here's hoping Slim J can turn back from this one.

AEW has earlier removed wrestlers from their roster without fanfare

Tony Khan and AEW have been in the news several times for updating their roster. Last year, the company silently removed the name of Arn Anderson's son, Brock from the roster.

MJF, their former World Champion, who lost the championship to Samoa Joe at Worlds End last year, had his name removed from the roster without much fanfare.

With several wrestlers released from the Jacksonville-based company's roster, it remains to be seen who Tony Khan plans to bring in next to the company.

