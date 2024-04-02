Parker Boudreaux aka ‘Next Brock Lesnar’ released by AEW - Reports

Parker Boudreaux, once regarded as the next Brock Lesnar, has been released by AEW according to recent reports.

The Florida native performed in WWE under the ring name Harland, debuting in 2021 on NXT. Despite being compared to The Beast Incarnate as an exceptional athlete, Boudreaux's tenure with the sports entertainment juggernaut was brief, ending with his release in April 2022.

He was soon seen in action in AEW later that year, featuring alongside Slim J and Ari Daivari as a member of the faction The Trustbusters. After signing a deal with the promotion in August, the 26-year-old star made his Dynamite debut on December 21, 2022, as a member of Swerve Strickland's stable, Moghul Affiliates.

Boudreaux would sustain an injury in June 2023 that would put him on the shelf for an extended period. However, the 2017 AAC Champion returned to the squared circle when he debuted in AAA earlier this month. Boudreaux would himself assert that he was still a part of All Elite Wrestling despite his absence from the company's programming.

However, the latest report from Fightful Select claimed that Parker Boudreaux has been released from the Tony Khan-led promotion in a recent phase of talent cuts.

Check out the tweet below:

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether the former WWE Superstar will return to WWE, or whether he will continue to work in AAA.

Poll : Should WWE bring back Harland? Yes No 0 votes View Discussion