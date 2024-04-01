Former WWE star confirms AEW status

AEW fans have speculated on the status of a former WWE Superstar for more than one year now. The popular grappler has just issued a statement to clarify the matter.

Parker Boudreaux joined All Elite Wrestling in August 2022 after spending around one year in WWE NXT amid significant fanfare and endorsements from top names. The former college football star has not wrestled for his current employer since March 2023, but he debuted for AAA this past January and went viral after declaring that the promotion was now his home.

The former Harland took to X (formerly Twitter) this week to address reports on how he had months left on his All Elite Wrestling contract. The 26-year-old made it clear that he called both AAA and AEW "home."

"I'm with @AEW and @luchalibreaaa. Please stop saying AAA is my ONLY home. I clearly stated in the promo it [AAA] is ONE of my new homes. I am still with AEW [100 points emoji]," Parker Boudreaux wrote.

Officials reportedly have no creative plans in the works for the former Mogul Embassy member. Boudreaux seemingly attended a Dynamite taping back in January, but he has not been present backstage at weekly All Elite Wrestling events.

Parker Boudreaux shares training clip amid AEW hiatus

Parker Boudreaux has not wrestled for All Elite Wrestling since the March 3, 2023, Rampage tapings. However, the company has allowed him to work dates for AAA in Mexico.

The upstart continued to improve his in-ring skills while wrestling for the Tony Khan-led company, but he was forced to take some time off due to a concussion. While away, fans continuously speculated on how the former WWE NXT Superstar was improving.

The former Harland previously took to Instagram and shared a clip from one of his late-night training sessions. There was a feeling among some fans that the rising star was improving in a significant way.

Boudreaux is still on the official All Elite Wrestling roster. There is no word yet on when Tony Khan will bring him back up from AAA, but the star's progression will be something to watch as the year continues.

