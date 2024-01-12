[Watch] Forgotten AEW star seemingly preparing for TV return

An AEW star who has been absent from the promotion for more than 10 months recently teased his in-ring return. The star is none other than Parker Boudreaux.

The 25-year-old star was formerly known as Harland in WWE. He signed with the Stamford-based promotion in 2021 and was prominent for resembling Brock Lesnar. He was then released from the Stamford-based promotion in April 2022.

Boudreaux then made his AEW debut in July 2022, defeating Serpentico, and officially signed with the Jacksonville-based promotion in August of that year. The star was dealing with a serious injury last year. However, reports suggest his return is imminent.

Recently, Parker Boudreaux took to Instagram and hinted at returning to the Jacksonville-based promotion.

"Somewhere Underground.. Gritty late night Sessions #BFD #1of1," Parker Boudreaux shared.

The 25-year-old star's last TV appearance came in March 2023, where he wrestled alongside Swerve Strickland in a losing effort against Dustin Rhodes, formerly known as Goldust, and Keith Lee on an episode of AEW Rampage.

Jim Cornette speculated on why AEW star Parker Boudreaux was released from WWE

Parker Boudreaux was often dubbed as the next Brock Lesnar of WWE due to his immense resemblance with The Beast Incarnate. The 25-year-old star's NXT debut saw him wrestle against Guru Raaj and emerge victorious under the ring name Harland.

Unfortunately, Parker failed to prove his worth and, therefore, was released from the Stamford-based promotion in 2022. While speaking on his Jim Cornette Experience podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette believed that Parker's uncharismatic character could be the reason for his release from WWE.

"So Parker (Boudreaux) comes from behind Keith Lee and spin him around and starts attacking him with some of the most awkward-looking sh*t that I have ever seen, it's like he was a bucket of disconnected arms and legs just wailing away. Maybe this is why he got dropped at the Performance Center," Jim Cornette said.

In AEW, the 25-year-old star was part of the faction named The Trustbusters along with Ari Daivari and Slim J.

