Former WWE star breaks silence after debut in major promotion amid AEW hiatus

A former WWE Superstar who has been absent from AEW TV for a long time recently made his debut in another major wrestling promotion. He finally broke the silence amid his hiatus from the Jacksonville-based company.

The former WWE Superstar being referenced here is Parker Boudreaux, formerly known as Harland. Parker made his AEW debut in 2022 but has been on a hiatus over the past year. Nonetheless, Boudreaux is reportedly still signed with the Tony Khan-led promotion. The 26-year-old star also had a brief run in the Stamford-based promotion, where he performed on NXT.

Parker's last televised match happened to be on an episode of AEW Rampage in March 2023, where he teamed up with Swerve Strickland to battle against the team of Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee in a losing effort. Meanwhile, Boudreaux recently made his debut in the Mexican wrestling promotion Lucha Libre AAA Worldwide (AAA).

Following his shocking appearance in AAA, Parker Boudreaux was interviewed for a social media video after the show. When asked about his debut in the Mexican promotion and why he was there, Parker stated:

"I'm here to show the whole world that I am the big guy, the most versatile young athlete, wrestler, there is on the market right now, and I'm with AAA one of my new homes, and I can't wait to show the world what's up." [0:25 - 0:37]

Parker has definitely ignited a feeling of excitement and intrigue among AEW fans, and witnessing his in-ring comeback in the Jacksonville-based promotion will be interesting.

Former WWE Superstar Parker Boudreaux was recently backstage on AEW Dynamite

Former WWE Superstar Parker Boudreaux, formerly known as Harland, has been out of in-ring action for a year and was seen in various events aside from wrestling. Moreover, according to a report from Fightful Select, the 26-year-old star was reportedly present backstage during an episode of AEW Dynamite in January 2024.

Boudreaux reportedly visited the venue to greet his friends and co-workers. The report also stated that Parker was not part of any creative plans as of now. Only time will tell if fans will ever see Boudreaux back on AEW TV.

