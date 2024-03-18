Status update on absent AEW star after AAA debut - Reports

With top stars like MJF and Kenny Omega on the shelf, AEW currently finds itself relying on its big free-agent signings to carry the company. However, there are a few other stars who have been absent for unexplained reasons.

Parker Boudreaux signed a contract with All Elite Wrestling in late 2022 and was initially featured as a member of Swerve Strickland's Mogul Affiliates. But after a short stint and an injury in March last year, the young star disappeared from All Elite television.

Many wondered whether the former WWE Superstar had departed the company. Speculations flared up again when Boudreaux debuted in Mexican promotion AAA on March 16, where he attacked Octagon Jr.

According to a new report by Ringside News, Parker Boudreaux is still signed with All Elite Wrestling. This may come as something of a surprise since the big man has been off television for more than a year. Additionally, AEW's recent partnership with CMLL has brought its relationship with AAA into question.

AEW seems keen on sending its wrestlers on excursions lately, with Jack Perry also making waves in NJPW. Whether Boudreaux returns to All Elite TV remains to be seen.

Parker Boudreaux was reportedly backstage for AEW Dynamite: Homecoming

Parker Boudreaux's last match was a tag team bout with Mogul Affiliates leader Swerve Strickland against Dustin Rhodes and Keith Lee on the March 3, 2023 episode of AEW Rampage.

The company has been mostly silent regarding his status during the year, but he was reportedly backstage in Jacksonville, FL, for a special episode of Dynamite in January.

All Elite Wrestling returned to Jacksonville for its annual Homecoming edition of the flagship Wednesday show on January 10. The event featured fan favorites 'Hangman' Adam Page, Ricky Starks, and the team of Sting and Darby Allin.

While Parker Boudreaux was reportedly present backstage, he never appeared on camera. It's unclear whether Tony Khan had plans for him or if he was simply there to enjoy the show.