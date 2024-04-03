40-year-old star "devastated" after AEW announces his release

AEW has released several wrestlers from their roster, and some of the talents have taken to social media to post bitter-sweet messages about the news.

One of them is 40-year-old Anthony Henry, who has confessed that the news has been devastating for him on his X/Twitter account.

"The amount of support I am receiving during this very difficult time is amazing, and I appreciate all of it.I don't know what is next for me. I don't know if wrestling is something I still want to pursue. I am devastated. Regardless, I am always a #workhorsemen," he posted.

Henry made his debut in AEW in 2022, after a stint in WWE in 2021. Over there, he performed in their NXT and 205 Live Programming.

As a part of The Workhorsemen, Henry has performed in AEW since 2022. His last singles match in the Jacksonville-based company was a losing effort against Penta El Zero Miedo on Rampage, in January 2024. Anthony was mostly featured on Ring of Honor with his last bout taking place on the March 7, 2024, episode of ROH on HonorClub.

Parker Bourdeaux and Slim J among others released by AEW

Khan is doing some sort of housecleaning and releasing wrestlers from his roster. The company recently released Parker Bourdeaux and Slim J along with Stu Grayson, Dasha Kuret, Anthony Henry, The Boys (Dalton Castle, Brandon and Brent Tat), Jora Johl, Gravity, and José the Assistant.

While Bourdeaux was touted to be the next big thing because of his physique being similar to Brock Lesnar, Slim J was part of the stable Trustbusters. Slim, for his part, has confessed on X that his gimmick was trash.

It remains to be seen whether Tony Khan will be replacing them with other wrestlers or has decided to run a slimmer ship this time around.

Tony Khan has been in the news for the roster changes. Last year, he got the blockbuster and interesting signings of Adam Copeland and Ric Flair. He also lost CM Punk and Jade Cargill to WWE.

