Released WWE and AEW star makes in-ring return on Collision this week

A former WWE star made his return to AEW after he was released by the Jacksonville-based promotion two months ago. This would be Anthony Henry (fka Asher Hale).

The 40-year-old star signed with WWE in January 2021 and competed on 205 Live for a few months. After getting released from his contract on August 6, he joined AEW in September and went on to compete in ROH as well.

He stayed with the promotion for three years until he was released from his AEW contract in April this year during the mass releases. Fortunately, he was able to strike a deal with Tony Khan that allowed him to return once he was cleared to compete due to injuries.

Anthony Henry is aligned with JD Drake, and the two form The WorkHorsemen. Two weeks ago, they competed in their first match as a duo following Henry's reinstatement as they made an appearance at the ROH Honor Club.

Tonight, the former WWE Superstar competed in his first match on the promotion since January, where he took on Penta El Zero Miedo in singles action. This time The WorkHorsemen faced the popular duo of Daniel Garcia and Katsuyori Shibata.

Despite a great showing, Henry's return would not be successful, as they ended up falling to the ever-so-tenacious Shibata and Garcia. But they were able to push them to the limit tonight.

