Released WWE star claims Vince McMahon personally directed embarrassing segment featuring top AEW name

Former WWE star Mansoor has claimed that Vince McMahon directed a controversial segment featuring a top AEW name.

Before joining AEW, Jeff Hardy was part of the WWE roster for a couple of years. Although he wasn't featured in a lot of memorable storylines, there was one storyline that stood out due to its embarrassing nature.

During an episode of WWE SmackDown in 2020, Sheamus demanded that Jeff Hardy take a drug test. However, Hardy instead decided to throw urine at The Celtic Warrior. During a recent interview with Fightful, Mansoor confirmed that the urine segment was directed by Vince McMahon.

“Well, we were in WWE when there was a piss angle in the ring. Jeff Hardy threw piss on Sheamus. By the way, one of the only angles for Vince to ever come to the ring for rehearsals. There were two angles Vince came out of the Catacombs for: the piss angle and for the model walk The Maximum Male Models debut. Those are the only two segments that Vince ever personally directed in the rehearsals,” Mansoor noted. [H/T Fightful]

Jim Cornette claimed that Vince McMahon was holding back Chad Gable

For several years, Chad Gable has been part of the Alpha Academy. Over time, the group grew more popular with fans and even added more members. However, it always seemed like the former Olympian was capable of doing more. Gable has recently come into his own after turning heel and is on the verge of a strong push.

Speaking on his Drive-Thru podcast, Jim Cornette claimed that it was Vince McMahon holding Gable back with his silly gimmick.

"They're pushing Gable strongly again as a former Olympian instead of Shoosh Boy. I'm pretty sure this Alpha Academy will either go away or undergo a massive overhaul. Can we assume that it was just Vince (McMahon) all along that was preventing us from seeing Gable as a talent and [that] he was being presented as a joke? It has to be!" Jim Cornette said. [0:34 - 1:02]

It will be interesting to see if this gimmick change and heel turn benefits Chad Gable's career.

