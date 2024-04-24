Former manager claims Vince McMahon was possibly holding back popular WWE star with goofy gimmicks

Former WWE manager Jim Cornette recently spoke about how Chad Gable was being presented during the Vince McMahon regime.

After a stellar start to his WWE career as part of the American Alpha, Gable had a tough time getting over. He was given goofy gimmicks such as Shorty G and still, he made it work. The 38-year-old star is currently doing some of the best work of his career under the Triple H regime. Master Gable had some stellar matches with the likes of Gunther and Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship.

On a recent episode of his Jim Cornette's Drive-Thru podcast, Cornette detailed that Chad Gable was finally getting the push he deserved. He felt that the current creative team wanted to portray him as a former Olympian and credible athlete. The veteran reasoned that it may have been Vince McMahon who was giving the Alpha Academy member some ridiculous gimmicks to work with.

"They're pushing Gable strongly again as a former Olympian instead of Shoosh Boy. I'm pretty sure this Alpha Academy will either go away or undergo a massive overhaul. Can we assume that it was just Vince (McMahon) all along that was preventing us from seeing Gable as a talent and he was being presented as a joke? It has to be," Jim Cornette said. [0:34 - 1:02]

What the future has in store for Master Gable remains to be seen.

Chad Gable explained his actions on WWE RAW

This week on Monday Night RAW, Chad Gable walked out with the rest of the Alpha Academy. He addressed the WWE Universe and tried to explain his recent actions.

He claimed that he was angered by Sami Zayn rubbing his win on his face. Gable claimed that the Canadian star stole his moment. Chad even reprimanded his crew for losing matches week after week.

Things have not eased up for Sami either. He was viciously attacked by Bronson Reed on RAW this week.

It will be interesting to see how this feud develops in the coming weeks.

