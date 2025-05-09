Released WWE star close to Toni Storm open to AEW talks: "We're like sisters"

A recently released WWE star, who is close to Toni Storm, admitted being open to talks with AEW. The star also had a brief run in Tony Khan's promotion years ago.

Released WWE star, Blair Davenport (aka Bea Priestley), is open to talks with AEW. The 29-year-old star made her debut on the Stamford-based promotion back in 2021 and had a long run in NXT. However, Blair had an underwhelming run on SmackDown after the main roster call-up last year and got released earlier this year.

Bea Priestley is also known for her time in AEW back in 2019-20. Meanwhile, the former STARDOM Champion is apparently open to talks with Tony Khan's promotion for a return.

During an interview with Cultaholic Wrestling, Bea Priestley opened up on her close relationship with the AEW Women's World Champion, Toni Storm, and how she is open to conversations with the company:

"Everyone knows how close me and Toni [Storm] are. We're like sisters at this point. She lives in Orlando as well, we see each other fairly often. But I'm also along the lines of I'm definitely open to having conversations [with AEW] but I do also want a little bit of time just to do my own thing... So I kind of just want to be able to take things that I want to do and do it because I'm looking forward to it or enjoying it rather than doing it because someone else is telling me to." [H/T Cultaholic]

Toni Storm is set for a major match on AEW Dynamite

Toni Storm has been the AEW Women's World Champion for the past few months and has overcome every challenge. Next Wednesday on Dynamite Beach Break, Storm will get in the ring with three other women in a four-way title eliminator match. One of the competitors, other than Toni, is announced to be the returning Skye Blue.

Two more competitors in the four-way match next week have yet to be announced. Fans will have to wait and see until the surprise is unveiled.

