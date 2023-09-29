Released WWE star would get the Jon Moxley treatment after signing with AEW - Reports

According to the latest report, a recently released WWE Superstar would be treated the same way as Jon Moxley in his early days in AEW if he decides to go All Elite.

The recently released WWE star in question is Matt Riddle. Riddle found himself in trouble multiple times, and the Stamford-based promotion apparently gave him a few chances because he is a gifted talent in the ring and also hails from an MMA background. However, he eventually got released during the recent budget cuts.

As per the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, AEW and Tony Khan might sign Matt Riddle soon. Furthermore, he could be given the same treatment as Jon Moxley when he signed during the promotion's early days. The Original Bro can also become one of the top guys like Mox.

Here is what Dave Meltzer stated in the report:

"We’ve heard people say AEW doesn’t need new talent that can’t be top guys, basically with the idea since they weren’t top guys in WWE that AEW can’t use them. But it should be noted Riddle’s role in his last few months with the company and Jon Moxley’s role, where he always lost, in his last few months were identical, although Riddle certainly has the baggage issue that Moxley didn’t have."

It was also mentioned in the report that Moxley was in a similar position when he left the WWE. Later, he went on to become one of the top stars in the All Elite promotion during its initial years alongside Chris Jericho and Kenny Omega.

Jon Moxley was supposed to wrestle a non-AEW wrestler this Sunday

Jon Moxley won the AEW International title at the All Out PPV. However, his title reign didn't last long, as he had to drop the title to Rey Fenix due to suffering a concussion at the Dynamite Grand Slam. Moreover, Mox was also reportedly set to defend his title against a non-AEW wrestler this Sunday.

It is still unknown who Mox was supposed to wrestle at the WrestleDream PPV. Regardless, the plans are now unfortunately nixed due to his injury. Thankfully, Mox is expected to return soon, as per rumors, and it will be interesting to see what creatives have planned for him upon his return.

Do you want to see Matt Riddle in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.