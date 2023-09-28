AEW WrestleDream is quickly approaching, and the card has been nearly fully fleshed out. However, one top star is set to miss the action this weekend: former AEW World Champion Jon Moxley. A new report has shed light on the original plans for Moxley, indicating that fans may have missed out on something big.

Jon Moxley reportedly suffered an injury last week at AEW Dynamite: Grand Slam while wrestling Rey Fenix. An audible was called for the finish of the match, and Mox ended up losing his International Championship to the lucha sensation. He was later diagnosed with a minor concussion.

A new report from Fightful Select has revealed that there were plans for Moxley to be challenged by a mystery opponent from outside the company tonight on AEW Dynamite. However, with Moxley recovering and most likely absent from this week's television shows and pay-per-view, plans obviously had to be altered.

Expand Tweet

Fightful notes that although they asked, they were not given the identity of this mystery opponent. With AEW WrestleDream being put together in honor of Japanese legend Antonio Inoki and featuring NJPW talent, one can assume that it would have been a star from All Elite Wrestling's partner promotion across the Pacific. But unless the original plans are revealed by the company at a later point, we may never know for certain.

Are you sad that Jon Moxley will miss out on AEW WrestleDream? Who do you think the mystery opponent was going to be? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

Who was Rhea Ripley's first crush? Find out here.