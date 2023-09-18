Released WWE star says he has felt "closest" to his childhood dream after working in AEW

Mike Bennett has had some memorable runs in different wrestling promotions, including IMPACT. He is currently signed up with AEW and has nothing but praise for his time in the Tony Khan-led company.

The former ROH World Tag Team Champion has been featured on the rosters of WWE, ROH, and Impact Wrestling. In WWE, Mike Bennett was signed up with his wife, Maria Kanellis. He performed from 2017 to 2020. He feuded with the likes of Sami Zayn and others during his time there.

During their WWE stint, Mike Bennett won the WWE 24/7 Championship, only to lose it to his wife, then win it again, and lose it to R-Truth. The two were released from the Stamford-based company in 2020 and joined AEW in 2022 after two years of being in indie promotions.

He recently tweeted about his experience in AEW, where he's currently in a feud with FTR as part of The Kingdom.

"When I was a child I had a dream of being a pro wrestler. Working for AEW is the closest I’ve ever felt to living out what that dream felt like as a child. The people, the talent, the process, the fans, the locker room culture. Y’all make me love my job so much and remind me of how lucky I truly am."

Mike Bennett and Matt Taven challenged MJF and Adam Cole

Bennett and Matt Taven have now gone ahead and challenged MJF and Adam Cole for a match after they made short work of Christopher Daniels and Matt Sydal on an episode of AEW. The two have challenged MJF and Cole for their Ring of Honor Tag Team Championship.

"We want to take what's rightfully ours'. We want to take that Cole and MJF look at as a trophy, as a signature of their friendship, the Ring of Honor Tag Team Titles."

Fans will have to stay tuned to find out if they will be successful in their challenge for the titles.

