Released WWE star sends a six-word message after blockbuster clash against Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks)

A former WWE star, who was released months ago, has reacted to her recent match against reigning AEW TBS Champion Mercedes Mone (FKA Sasha Banks). It was the star's second match on the independent scene after her WWE release.

Indi Hartwell was released from the Stamford-based promotion in November 2024 after spending nearly five years in the company. The former NXT Women's Champion returned to the independent circuit earlier this month and competed at the We Are Renegades event for the Australian promotion, Renegades of Wrestling (ROW).

Last Saturday, she made her House of Glory debut at its City of Dreamz event, where the Melbourne-born star competed in a singles match against Mercedes Mone. The match went on for nearly 15 minutes as both the women gave their all. In the end, The CEO managed to win through submission.

Following her match against the former Sasha Banks, Indi Hartwell took to X to send a six-word message to the House of Glory promotion.

"I love this sh*t. Thank you, @HOGwrestling!" she wrote.

Wrestling veteran furious over Mercedes Mone's recent AEW feud

After she retained her AEW TBS Title against Harley Cameron at Grand Slam: Australia 2025, Mercedes Mone battled Japanese star Momo Watanabe at Revolution 2025.

In a recent edition of The Experience podcast, wrestling veteran Jim Cornette recently expressed his frustration about Harley not getting a rematch.

"They could have got something out of this flop that Mercedes has been by Harley going over the other day or at least we get a rematch, but instead, we get Mercedes and Momo Watanabe. What is the matter with these people? Why do they think that anybody's gonna give a s**t about Momo?" Cornette stated.

Only time will tell who will be The CEO's next challenger for her TBS Championship.

