Released WWE star teases rematch with House of Black member with a five-word message

A certain WWE Superstar has just laid down what seems to be a friendly challenge to one of his former rivals. The two have yet to share the ring since 2019. This would be Mustafa Ali and AEW star Buddy Matthews.

The two were rivals back when they were with 205 Live. They faced each other on several occasions, including a bout for the Cruiserweight Championship. They would then reignite their feud after meeting on the main roster. Matthews left WWE back in 2021, and Ali was part of the mass releases back in September last year.

On Twitter, Mustafa Ali reposted a compilation of his best moments with Buddy Matthews during their rivalry from 2018-2019. He then asked the House of Black member when their next match would be. Ali has not been signed with any major promotion, so a match between the two in AEW could be on the table.

"…when shall we meet again? @SNM_Buddy," Ali tweeted.

Expand Tweet

Mustafa Ali's message following his successful return to the ring after WWE release

The former WWE Superstar has showcased a new persona in his time in free agency, roaming around the independent circuit. He has begun his campaign, as he plans to bring his talent across the entire wrestling industry in hopes of rallying the people toward him.

On Twitter, Ali acknowledged a successful campaign during the APC 20th Anniversary event in France. He then looked to his next stop, which would be his match for GCW in Chicago. He also ended up winning that match.

"We did it. Our first top for the #MustafaAli2024 campaign was a complete success. The people of Paris / @APCcatch have pledged their allegiance to Ali. Next stop: Chicago / @GCWrestling," Ali tweeted.

Expand Tweet

As of now, Ali is continuing with his campaign, but could an appearance in AEW be part of the plan? He has been endorsed by several big names in the promotion, and he can reignite several rivalries there.

Would you want to see Mustafa Ali in AEW? Let us know in the comments section below.

Is Dolph Ziggler going to AEW next? We asked him right here.