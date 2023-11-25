Bryan Danielson wants released WWE star to join AEW - Reports

AEW Star Bryan Danielson reportedly wants a recently released WWE Superstar to join the Jacksonville-based company. The star in question is Mustafa Ali.

Mustafa Ali was one of the many superstars released by WWE in September 2023, following the company's merger with UFC to form a new entity, TKO Group Holdings. The 37-year-old joined the Stamford-based company in 2016 as a cruiserweight and performed on 205 Live.

When Ali received a call to the main roster in 2018, he was initially booked well by the company. However, with time, Mustafa Ali got lost in the shuffle, and all the attempts at character reinvention failed due to WWE's inconsistent booking. Ali publically requested a release from his contract in January 2022, but it was not granted.

In the recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, it was reported that AEW star Bryan Danielson thinks highly of the released WWE Superstar and wants him in All Elite Wrestling. The American Dragon, who has a lot of influence backstage in the Jacksonville-based company, thinks Mustafa Ali would be a good fit for the promotion's wrestling style.

Brie Bella reveals a scary detail about Bryan Danielson's current injury

Bryan Danielson has had a long and well-accomplished professional wrestling career. While The American Dragon has won titles across the world, he also suffered many injuries during his time in the ring.

Speaking with Marc Raimondi, Danielson's wife and former WWE Superstar Brie Bella talked about his toughness and will.

"He is made of steel. I know it's crazy, it's just one of those things that's unfortunate for pro wrestlers. You know our body ages but mentally we don't, and I think his body is just like, I think it's time to hang up his boots but he is so strong. I mean, nothing holds him back," Brie Bella said.

Brie also talked about the Orbital bone injury suffered by the 42-year-old last month.

"I mean he, even when he got, you know, the two broken bones in his orbital bone, he was dealing with the pain and like, 'I am fine' until his nose went numb and everything else so they're like 'Yeah you know, you need to get X-rays' but Bryan is so tough. You'll see him back sooner than later, that's for sure," Bella added. [0:11-0:48]

Bryan Danielson has not wrestled since getting injured. He is one of the participants in the ongoing AEW Continental Classic tournament and is expected to return to the ring soon.