"The reason it went public is"- Mustafa Ali on demanding release from WWE 

WWE Superstar Mustafa Ali detailed the reason behind publicly asking to be released from his contract earlier this year.

The former Retribution leader took to Twitter on January 16 to state that he has a message that is much bigger than his dreams in pro wrestling. He said he will not be able to deliver this message while working with WWE and therefore, wants to get released from his WWE contract.

Speaking about the incident on the After the Bell podcast, Mustafa Ali revealed that the reason he had gone public was because private conversations didn't come to any fruition.

"I'm very comfortable talking about it. I believe private conversations are meant to be private. The reason it went public is because that private conversation went nowhere. So anyone that truly knows me and I know there's a portion of the audience that was like, 'How unprofessional.' Anyone that's ever worked with me as a human being knows how much I love this place, how much I love sports entertainment, and how much I love wrestling. This is the only thing I ever wanna do. But for me to even get to that point, that's the issue," Ali said. [from 20:25 to 20:52]

Mustafa Ali says "there was no other option" left for him

Mustafa Ali stunned the wrestling world last month when he returned to WWE after his sabbatical. The former 205 Live star wasted no time in making his intentions clear as he challenged Theory for the United States Championship.

Ali's return came as a shock to many as he had publicly requested his release multiple times in the past. The high-flyer stated on the same podcast that he had to go public because there wasn't any other way:

"Everyone's judging the action. They're not judging the intention behind the action. Corey [Graves], you know me. Imagine how much it would take for me to try to leave. So, I think that's the conversation. That's the hot topic. And again, there are situations that I can't publicly discuss, but that's what I would want to say about that whole issue. The only reason they got to that point is because there was no other option," Ali added. [from 20:52 to 21:16]

Ali is currently feuding with Theory and The Miz on RAW. He was supposed to face the United States Champion on the red brand this week but the heel changed the match at the last moment to send out Veer Mahaan in his place.

