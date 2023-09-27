Released WWE star will become the biggest heel in AEW if he wins a top title, according to Jim Cornette

Released WWE superstar will become the biggest heel in AEW if he wins a top title, according to Jim Cornette.

WWE released some prominent stars last week in a shocking turn of events. One of the not so big names that was let go was Top Dolla. The former member of Hit Row was not as big a star, but he had his way with the fans, with his promo skills. He was also infamous for his botches inside the ring.

Jim Cornette however had a different view on the former NFL star. While speaking on the latest episode of his podcast The Jim Cornette Experience, he said that Top Dolla could be the biggest heel in AEW if he goes there and wins a title.

“Actually, now that I've said that, could that guy (Top Dolla) be the biggest f***ing heel in AEW? If they brought flop Dolla into AEW and he flattens somebody next week for one of the top belts and cut that promo, the people will climb in to the ring and f***ing cut him,” Cornette said. [22:10 - 22:27]

Tony Khan would have to have a lot of faith in Top Dolla, if such a move to AEW ever comes to fruition. If that happens, one can expect to see a lot more of him than what we saw in WWE.

Top Dolla should pursue music career after WWE release says Booker T

Top Dolla is a man of many talents, and it was evident during his promos in the ring when in WWE.

Hall of Famer Booker T has suggested that the big man should pursue a career in music, after he was let go by WWE. Booker was talking on his Hall of Fame podcast when he gave his two cents on Top Dolla’s future plans.

"You know, this was Top Dolla's second go around as well. And one thing about this business, it's just not for everybody. It's not. It's not for everybody. One thing about Top Dolla, he's a smart dude, there again, college-educated, former NFL player. He's done a lot of big things and seen a lot of big things from a travel perspective as well. So, it's not like this is like anything that he hadn't seen before. So, I feel like Top Dolla is good of a lyricist he is, I think that's what Top Dolla's money is," he said. [39:01 to 40:14]

If Top Dolla does takes Booker T’s advice, then it would be a great move for him personally, in what could be an interesting field of choice.

Do you think Top Dolla would have a good career in music? Let us know in the comments section below.

