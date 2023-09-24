Recently released WWE Superstar pursuing another career outside the wrestling business would be best for him, believes Booker T

Hall of Famer Booker T believes Top Dolla should pursue another career following his release from WWE.

Top Dolla had two runs in the Stamford-based company. He initially joined WWE in 2020. The former NFL player debuted on the main roster as part of Hit Row the following year. However, he was released later that same year. In August 2022, Dolla made a surprise return with Hit Row. Nevertheless, he was recently let go again.

In a recent episode of his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T addressed Top Dolla's release. He urged the 33-year-old to pursue another career outside the wrestling business.

"You know, this was Top Dolla's second go around as well. And one thing about this business, it's just not for everybody. It's not. It's not for everybody. One thing about Top Dolla, he's a smart dude, there again, college-educated, former NFL player. He's done a lot of big things and seen a lot of big things from a travel perspective as well. So, it's not like this is like anything that he hadn't seen before. So, I feel like Top Dolla is good of a lyricist he is, I think that's what Top Dolla's money is," he said.

The Hall of Famer added:

"I look at these YouTubers, YouTube rappers like Takashi 6ix9ine, Trippie Redd, man, them s*ckers getting paid big time. So, I really feel like Top Dolla just really needs to tap into what he's good at. And what he's good at is that pen and paper and spitting lyrics." [From 39:01 to 40:14]

Veteran believes another recently-released WWE star will step away from wrestling

While Booker T urged Top Dolla to pursue a different career outside of wrestling, Bin Hamin predicted that Mustafa Ali would step away from the business and return to his former job as a police officer.

Speaking to Vince Russo on The Brand podcast, the wrestling veteran claimed that AEW would give Ali an attractive offer.

"I think he's gonna be back on the south side of Chicago wearing, you know, a bulletproof vest and being a cop again. I do. I don't see that with a family. I think he's got three kids now. And to be on the road. I don't see Tony [Khan] signing him to a high-price deal," Bin Hamin said.

