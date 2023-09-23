"Highly-valued" Shelton Benjamin to make WWE return in another role following his release is a possibility, says current superstar

WWE Hall of Famer & current NXT color commentator Booker T believes Shelton Benjamin could return to the company in a new role following his release.

Benjamin initially joined the Stamford-based company in 2000. After spending a couple of years in developmental, he made his main roster debut in 2002. The Gold Standard had a successful eight-year run on RAW and SmackDown before getting released in 2010. About seven years later, Benjamin returned to WWE. His second run lasted six years before he was recently let go again.

Addressing Benjamin's departure on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T claimed the former Intercontinental Champion could return in a new role backstage. He pointed out that the 48-year-old veteran was highly valued in the company.

"Shelton got 20 years out of it [the wrestling business] and I think just because he may be released as a talent doesn't mean that he can't find his way back as, you know, a producer, trainer, coach, whatnot. So, I think Shelton has a whole lot of options. One thing about Shelton, he was definitely highly valued in the company. He was very highly respected also for what he accomplished not just in the WWE, but what he did in college before he got there," he said. [From 16:15 to 16:43]

Check out the video below:

A current SmackDown star reacted to Shelton Benjamin's release by sending him a 24-word message. Check it out here.

Will Shelton Benjamin enter the WWE Hall of Fame?

During his 16-year career in the Stamford-based company, Shelton Benjamin shared the ring with several legends, including Shawn Michaels, Kurt Angle, and John Cena. Meanwhile, he held the Intercontinental Championship, United States Title, Tag Team Championship, and 24/7 Title.

Speaking on his Cafe de Rene podcast, former superstar Rene Dupree claimed Benjamin will definitely enter the Hall of Fame one day.

"[Do you think Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin will get inducted into the Hall of Fame one day?] A 110% without a doubt. Without a doubt," he said.

A Hall of Famer sent a message to Shelton Benjamin after his release. Check it out here.

Please credit The Hall of Fame podcast and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.