Two recently-released multi-time WWE champions will get inducted into the Hall of Fame, believes Rene Dupree

Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree believes Shelton Benjamin and Dolph Ziggler would enter the WWE Hall of Fame after getting released.

Benjamin had two runs in the Stamford-based company. While his first lasted ten years, his second lasted six. The Gold Standard held the Tag Team Titles, the Intercontinental Championship, the 24/7 Title, and the United States Championship. Meanwhile, Ziggler joined WWE in 2004. Over the next 19 years, The Showoff won 15 championships, including two World Titles. However, the two superstars were recently released from their contracts.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, a fan asked the former WWE Superstar if he thinks Benjamin and Ziggler would enter the Hall of Fame following their release.

"[Do you think both of them guys will get inducted into the Hall of Fame one day?] A 110% without a doubt. Without a doubt," he said. [From 51:45 to 51:52]

WWE veteran believes Dolph Ziggler doesn't have a problem with getting fired

On the latest episode of Smack Talk, former WWE manager Dutch Mantell also discussed the release of Dolph Ziggler. The wrestling veteran disclosed that he believes The Showoff has no problem with the decision.

Mantell also claimed there are no hard feelings between Ziggler and the company because both parties understand the business.

"Dolph Ziggler, listen, he's been there since World War 2. He's been there forever. Like I say, you get hired to get fired. So... and I'm sure Dolph doesn't have any problem with it. After 20 years, you have stacked enough to get you through the next couple of years. He can go and relax, lay back, go to the Caribbean, go and do whatever he wants to do without a worry in the world. So, there's no hard feelings on anybody's side because everybody understands that."

