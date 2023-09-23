WWE Hall of Famer has an encouraging message for Dolph Ziggler following his release

The latest batch of talent cuts by WWE following its merger with UFC, have caught the professional wrestling world off guard. The released superstars included veterans with years of experience and some rising stars with promising futures. While the fans rued all the releases by the Stamford-based company, the name that disturbed them the most was that of Dolph Ziggler.

WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry responded to Dolph Ziggler's release by posting a picture of the Show-Off on X (formerly known as Twitter), also containing his accomplishments in the sports entertainment giant, which include 1554 TV matches (3rd highest in history), 2-time World Heavyweight Champion, 1-time NXT Champion, 6-time Intercontinental Champion, 2-time United States Champion, 4-time Tag team Champion and 1-time Money in the Bank winner.

Henry also had a message for Ziggler, whom he called his friend and one of the most valuable wrestlers today.

"We always talk about one of the most valuable wrestlers today. Been my friend Dolph. There are always transitional periods, this, too, shall pass!"

Ziggler has had a long and well-accomplished career in World Wrestling Entertainment, clear from Henry's tweet. The former world champion started on a high note with the company and gathered a ton of accomplishments during his initial years, but the momentum eventually dwindled.

Despite being in his best shape, the veteran had been underutilized by the company for the past few years and wasn't involved in anything significant.

If Ziggler chooses to join another company like AEW, his release might come as a blessing in disguise.

Maria Kanellis has a message for Ziggler following his WWE release

Former WWE Superstar Maria Kanellis took to Twitter to convey a message to Dolph Ziggler. Kanellis posted a picture of her and the 43-year-old star, calling him an incredible wrestler and congratulating him for a successful career in the Stamford-based company.

In 2009, Maria Kanellis had an on-screen relationship with the Show Off and used to accompany him to the ring during his matches. The couple broke up after Kanellis caused Ziggler a loss against John Morrison.

