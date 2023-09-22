Former WWE Diva has a message for Dolph Ziggler following his release

While the possibility of talent cuts following WWE's merger with Endeavor was foretold by the reports circulating over the past few weeks, the names of the released superstars still took the pro wrestling world by surprise.

The inclusion of names like Dolph Ziggler and Shelton Benjamin on the list of released superstars was unexpected and set social media ablaze with the outpouring of best wishes from fans and wrestlers alike.

Former WWE Diva Maria Kanellis, who had an on-screen relationship with Dolph Ziggler, posted her picture with The Showoff and congratulated him for his run in the Stamford-based promotion.

"What an incredible wrestler. Congratulations on an amazing @WWE run!! @HEELZiggler"

Ziggler, widely praised for his in-ring abilities and mic skills, joined the company in 2004 and had a well-accomplished singles run in the promotion. During his 19 years of association with World Wrestling Entertainment, Ziggler held the World Heavyweight Championship twice, the US Championship twice, and the Intercontinental Championship six times. The 42-year-old also enjoyed a successful tag team career as he held the tag titles four times.

Dolph Ziggler and Maria Kanellis were involved in an on-screen relationship in 2009, and the latter used to accompany The Showoff to his matches. The couple later broke up after Maria cost Ziggler a match against John Morrison. Maria Kanellis is currently signed with All Elite Wrestling since 2022.

Former AEW star Big Swole reacts to Shelton Benjamin's release from WWE

After the news of recent releases by WWE broke out into the wrestling world, people took to social media to thank their favorites and wish them luck in their future endeavors.

Replying to Benjamin's tweet announcing his release, former AEW Star Big Swole thanked Shelton Benjamin for his contributions to wrestling.

Shelton Benjamin, who joined the Stamford-based company in 2000, has held the United States Championship, the Intercontinental Championship, and the Tag Team Championship in the promotion and is one of the finest in-ring performers of this generation.

