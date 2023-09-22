WWE star reacts to Shelton Benjamin blaming her for his release; sends him 24-word message

SmackDown star Michin recently responded to Shelton Benjamin jokingly blaming her for his WWE release.

Benjamin initially joined the Stamford-based company in 2000. Two years later, he made his main roster debut. He spent about eight years competing on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown before getting released in 2010. After nearly seven years of absence, The Gold Standard returned in 2017. His second run lasted six years before he was let go again earlier today.

Following Benjamin's release, one of his best friends, Michin, sent him a heartfelt message, telling him that she loved him and he would be just fine. Benjamin responded by jokingly blaming her for what happened. The O.C. member then replied to his accusation.

"The last time you got released, you met me. I can’t wait to see what life changing event is going to happen this time 😈," she wrote.

What did Shelton Benjamin say after his WWE release?

Earlier today, Shelton Benjamin tweeted to confirm his release from the Stamford-based company. The former member of The Hurt Business thanked the staff, talent, and fans.

Meanwhile, the former Intercontinental Champion stated that he is looking forward to his next chapter.

"I have been released from my wwe contract. I thank @wwe staff , talent, and of course the fans for Everything. Something ends, something new Begins. Looking forward to my next Chapter," he wrote.

Since then, several current superstars have reacted to Benjamin's release, including Liv Morgan, Ricochet, R-Truth, and Samantha Irvin. Hall of Famer Kurt Angle also sent a message to his former Team Angle teammate, thanking him for the memories and dubbing him a "badass."

