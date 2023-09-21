23-year veteran reveals that he has been released by WWE

Another name has been added to the list of WWE stars who have been released from their contracts following the Endeavor acquisition. This time it is 23-year wrestling veteran, Shelton Benjamin, if a new report is to be believed.

The former Hurt Business member has been mesmerizing fans with his talent for over two decades. He joined OVW, WWE's developmental, in 2000, before moving over to the main roster in 2002. His first stint with the company lasted a little over a decade as he was released from his contract in 2010.

After a brief run on the Independent Circuit, Benjamin returned to the Stamford-based promotion in 2017. His most notable run in his second stint came alongside Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander and MVP as a part of the Hurt Business. The group dominated WWE during the 'pandemic era,' with all four members walking around with gold around their waists at one point.

While fans have been longing to see the group reunite for the last few years, it is unlikely to come true now, as Shelton Benjamin announced that he has been released from his contract. The star also thanked the staff, talent and fans for everything.

We at Sportskeeda Wrestling, wish Shelton the very best for his future and hope to see him return to action soon.

