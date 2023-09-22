WWE Superstars and fans call for 23-year veteran to be added to Hall of Fame following release 

It is being called Black Thursday by WWE fans after some of the most-loved superstars of recent years were released today following the TKO merger.

Dolph Ziggler, Shelton Benjamin, Top Dolla, Elias, Rick Boogs, Emma, Aliyah, and Riddick Moss were all released from the company. Since his release, Shelton Benjamin has taken to Instagram to share a message where he seemingly looks hopeful for the future and several stars have pitched the idea of him going into the Hall of Fame.

Benjamin started in OVW 23 years ago and climbed through the ranks in the company before his first release back in 2010. Benjamin then returned in 2017 and has been part of several high-profile storylines in recent years.

Former WWE Superstar Lince Dorado, Ricochet and a number of other names in Benjamin's comment section called for him to be added to the Hall of Fame, which could happen as early as 2024.

Everyone at Sportskeeda would like to wish Shelton Benjamin the best of luck in his future endeavors following his release.

