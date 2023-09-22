8-time WWE champion sends a message to Shelton Benjamin after star's release

Following the historic Endeavor takeover, WWE has now started releasing talent as it looks to implement the necessary cost-cutting measures after the company's merger with Endeavor.

It was earlier reported that WWE star Shelton Benjamin has been released by the company. This was Benjamin's second run with the company after he was brought back in 2017.

The former Intercontinental Champion later took to Twitter and confirmed the news. He thanked the WWE staff, talent, and fans as he looked forward to the next chapter in his career. Hall of Famer Bully Ray has now sent a message to Benjamin after the star's release. Ray told him to go out there and "stretch" the business.

Check Ray's tweet below:

Expand Tweet

Benjamin enjoyed a successful career in the company as he won the Intercontinental, United States, and RAW Tag Team Championships. His second run was memorable for his involvement in The Hurt Business alongside Bobby Lashley, Cedric Alexander, and MVP.

Former WWE star Shelton Benjamin talked about Vince McMahon giving him a standing ovation

Shelton Benjamin was released by WWE today as part of a cost-cutting measure after the company's recent merger.

However, the Gold Standard has managed to carve out a successful career within the company. One of the most memorable moments in his career happened during an episode of RAW in 2005. In a match against Shawn Michaels, Benjamin ended up receiving a perfectly-timed Sweet Chin Music after he had jumped off the top rope.

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet, Benjamin talked about how the match was well received by the top officials backstage, including Vince McMahon.

"Standing ovation. When I went back to the curtain, Vince and everyone's clapping and even [producer] Michael Hayes is like, 'You did something special tonight.' And I was like, 'Really?' Again, I didn't realize how special [it] was [until] I watched it back," Benjamin shared.

It will be interesting to see what's next for the legendary star.

What is your favorite Shelton Benjamin moment? Let us know in the comments.

Recommended Video Why Chad Gable could be the next WWE mega star