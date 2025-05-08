Released WWE stars give a huge update on possibly joining AEW

A former WWE and AEW tag team duo recently appeared on Fightful with Sean Ross Sapp and gave an update that may intrigue wrestling fans.
Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson, collectively known as the Good Brothers, addressed their future during the interview, stating that they see a return to the Jacksonville-based promotion or TNA as a real possibility and confirmed that conversations are ongoing. The Good Brothers, who were released by WWE in February, are currently scheduled for a tag match with two of AEW's Executive Vice Presidents, further showcasing their current connection to the Tony Khan-led promotion.
The duo also stressed that their priority was to return to New Japan Pro Wrestling first, and now that they’ve done that, they said “the book is open” for what comes next.
"I mean we're an open book and we have good relationships in both places but we wanted to be in New Japan first we wanted to come here we wanted to do that and then uh you know the book is open and uh you know like like we've told you many times over many years there's a lot of conversations going on behind closed doors so we'll see where it goes", said Gallows [ 21:05 - 21:28 ]
The Good brothers have held tag titles across multiple major promotions, but never in Tony Khan's promotion. A return could set the stage for a strong run with the titles.
You can watch the full interview here:
The Good Brothers could potentially return and join top AEW Faction
News around Doc Gallows and Karl Anderson (a.k.a. The Good Brothers) returning to All Elite Wrestling and aligning with The Elite has been doing the rounds recently.
The duo further added to the rumors through social media when Karl Anderson posted a photo on X alongside The Young Bucks, leaving fans to wonder what it could mean. Their Bullet Club history in New Japan and past AEW appearances only added more weight.
The Elite, consisting of Kazuchika Okada and The Young Bucks, is currently thriving and actively featured on TV. With the addition of the Good Brothers, the faction could become an even bigger force and dominate AEW for the foreseeable future.