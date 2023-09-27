Released WWE Superstar could be accused of trying to do a "CM Punk thing" if he joins AEW, feels veteran

WCW veteran Jim Cornette recently got to talk about Matt Riddle's release from WWE and whether a move to AEW was possible.

The Original Bro was the last of the recent set of releases that came from the Stamford-based promotion. He spent roughly five years with WWE, which included stints with the NXT and the main roster. There were also some controversies and accusations which may have led to the promotion considering his release.

On his The Jim Cornette Experience podcast, Jim Cornette first talked about Matt Riddle and how he would be received should he go to AEW. He commented about his wrestling style and how it would be perfect for the promotion, but the fans might not be as welcoming due to his reputation.

"So he's a daredevil who will jump through s**t, so you would think stylistically in that respect... he would fit in the ring over there. The question is, not only will that audience see him as... well, if he comes over and immediately gets pushed, well, now he's come from the evil empire, and he's had accusations against him, and some of them might take it to heart. Or it's a WWE star coming in here trying to do a CM Punk thing and take over."

The veteran then talked about how Riddle was handled back in WWE and how a lot of his issues were also swept under the rug,

"So, in the ring yes, but what do you think about his name and personality? And there's the issue of if the other company didn't want the publicity and the outside-the-ring things, and they've let him get away with this much up till now. Being accused of this or having to go to rehab after flunking that. Does Tony need to take this on?" [3:27-4:33]

Booker T gives honest opinion on Matt Riddle's WWE release

WWE Hall of Famer Booker T gave his honest take on Matt Riddle's recent release.

He admitted that he wasn't surprised by the decision following the controversies surrounding the former WWE Superstar.

"There is only so much that is going to be tolerated. It catches up to you, you become a liability. I was not shocked or surprised this happened. You put yourself in a position for something to happen. Nine times out of ten it will happen.” [H/T - No DQ]

It remains to be seen what Matt Riddle's next move will be, so fans must keep posted on whether he gets offers from other promotions.

