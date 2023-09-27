WWE Hall of Famer believes Matt Riddle became a liability for the company

Matt Riddle's WWE career came to an end last week when The Original Bro was released from the company. However, former World Champion and two-time Hall of Famer Booker T believes that the former United States Champion became a liability.

Earlier this year, Matt Riddle surprised the WWE Universe when he returned to Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 39. The Original Bro was a staple on the brand for months as he was often involved in high-profile feuds against Imperium and The Bloodline.

Last week, The Original Bro announced through his social media that he had been released from the company. Speaking on the Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T gave his honest opinion and believes that the former United States Champion had become a liability for WWE. Check it out:

"There is only so much that is going to be tolerated. It catches up to you, you become a liability. I was not shocked or surprised this happened. You put yourself in a position for something to happen. Nine times out of ten it will happen.” [H/T - No DQ]

Matt Riddle is a four-time champion in WWE

In 2018, Matt Riddle became a performer for the promotion when he signed with and joined the then-black and gold brand. The Original Bro was one of the most popular stars on the roster and eventually ended up winning gold.

He won the NXT Tag Team Championships alongside Pete Dunne when the two entered the Dusty Rhodes Classic and formed The Broserweights. The two eventually won the finals and defeated The Undisputed Era to win the titles. Unfortunately, they ultimately lost the titles to Imperium.

The Original Bro achieved most of his success on WWE's main roster under Vince McMahon's regime. He became the United States Champion and won the RAW Tag Team Championships on two occasions alongside Randy Orton as RK-Bro.

Unfortunately, The Original Bro has been surrounded by controversies over the past few months. However, the company released him shortly after an incident at JFK Airport and ended his most recent on-screen run alongside Drew McIntyre. It will be interesting to see what Matt Riddle does next in his career.

