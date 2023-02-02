Released WWE Superstar debuts on AEW Dynamite

Bryan Danielson wrestled a former WWE Superstar on tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite. The star was none other than Timothy Thatcher, who was making his debut for the Jacksonville-based promotion.

The multi-time WWE Champion is looking to wrestle MJF in an Ironman match for the AEW World Title at the Revolution pay-per-view. In order to do so, The Devil had a few conditions. Danielson has to win every match of his up until February 16th.

In the list of matches Bryan Danielson had, he defeated former champions such as Bandido and Brian Cage. The American Dragon wrestled debuting star and technical wrestling specialist Timothy Thatcher this week.

The American Dragon's arm was injured during his previous matches and was further damaged last week courtesy of Brian Cage. As soon as the bell rang, Thatcher was focussing on Danielson's injured arm.

Despite several submission moves from Thatcher targeting the arm, the former WWE Champion refused to give up.

MJF also attempted to interfere in the match, but his attempt ended in failure, thanks to Konosuke Takeshita. Danielson finally hit a running knee strike and pinned Thatcher for the win.

The American Dragan has to survive for two more weeks before he gets the title match he wanted.

