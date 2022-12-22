Released WWE Superstar mentored by Triple H was allegedly told she 'doesn't have the Diva look' prior to signing

AEW star and current Ring of Honor Women’s Champion Athena recently opened up about her early days in the wrestling business. She faced criticism before joining WWE because she lacked the "diva look."

Athena is currently with AEW, however, she spent several years with WWE and the company's developmental brand, NXT, as Ember Moon. She achieved most of her success when competing on the NXT roster, where she was once the NXT Women's Champion. However, her tenure with the company ended in 2021 when she was released from her contract.

On the Talk is Jericho podcast, Athena recently claimed that at her first tryout, they told her she didn't have the Divas look. Athena mentioned that they had an entire pamphlet on how to achieve the divas' look:

“I remember getting this form that said ‘doesn’t have the Diva look, work on that.’ They had this whole pamphlet on what you did well, what you didn’t do well, what you need to work on. Main critique was ‘doesn’t have Diva look," said Athena. (H/T - Wrestletalk)

She claimed that after WWE had told her to drop weight, they then told her to lose more:

"I remember just being told ‘I just don’t know if we should sign you or tell you to lose some more weight. I was like, ‘I can lose the weight, just sign me. So, I lose the weight. I’m like, ‘yes, alright we got this, we hit that number’ but it was not in a healthy way because I wanted it so bad. " (H/T - Wrestletalk)

Former WWE Superstar talked about how her parents kicked her out for pursuing her dream

AEW star Athena recently talked about the difficulties she encountered at the beginning of her career.

ROH Women's Champion appeared on the Talk is Jericho podcast. She brought up during the conversation that her parents weren't supportive of her career choice.

She described how her parents felt about her career before being signed by WWE:

“My parents didn’t really support the wrestling career until I got to WWE. When I’m like I want to be a pro wrestler and they go to the first show in Marshall, Texas, 20 people in the crowd and they’re like, ‘what is this going to pay for?’ So, I get it, you know, I ended up getting kicked out" said Athena (H/T - Wrestletalk)

Athena pursued her dream of being a professional wrestler and she has been successful thus far. The former NXT Women's Champion appeared at AEW Double of Nothing earlier this year, making her AEW debut. She has been a spectacular run and even took home the ROH Women's World Championship.

