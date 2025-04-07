Released WWE Superstar has a one-word message for The Young Bucks following AEW Dynasty

A former WWE star who was released from the company earlier this year sent a message following The Young Bucks' shocking return tonight. Matthew and Nicholas Jackson returned after months during the AEW Dynasty PPV main event.
The released WWE Superstar, Karl Anderson, had a message for The Young Bucks. Anderson, along with his tag team partner, Luke Gallows was released from the promotion in February 2025. The tag team was a part of All Elite Wrestling back in 2021 as well.
The main event of Dynasty 2025 between Jon Moxley and Swerve Strickland witnessed a lot of chaos, including multiple interferences from Hangman Page, Samoa Joe, and HOOK. Just when Swerve was close to defeating Moxley, the lights went off and The Young Bucks returned to cost Swerve the title match.
After the AEW EVPs made their blockbuster return at Dynasty 2025, Karl Anderson sent a message to his former stablemates in The Elite by updating his bio on X (formerly Twitter). Karl wrote 'EVPS' referring to The Bucks title in the Jacksonville-based promotion.
"😘 EVPS," Karl Anderson wrote.
Moreover, both Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are set to be free agents shortly and only time will tell if they would consider returning to AEW.