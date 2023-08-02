Released WWE Superstar to return alongside Bray Wyatt and cost Cody Rhodes his match at SummerSlam 2023? Exploring the chances

Bray Wyatt is rumored to make an appearance at Summerslam and play a role in the match between Cody Rhodes and Brock Lesnar, but Wyatt's former protege could also make his WWE return.

This Saturday at the WWE Summerslam PLE, Cody Rhodes is set to square off against Brock Lesnar to potentially end the trilogy of their matches and culminate their feud that has been going on since the Raw after WrestleMania 39. As of now, both Cody and Brock have one victory each in their previous two PLE matches.

Meanwhile, fans are curious to know what will be next for The American Nightmare after overcoming The Beast Incarnate. According to the ongoing rumors, WWE is planning to put Rhodes in a feud against a potentially returning Bray Wyatt after Summerslam. Bray could cost Cody the match, igniting the rivalry between them.

However, if Wyatt is slated for a return, he may not appear alone, as his old buddy and protege from The Wyatt Family, Eric Rowan (nka Eric Redbeard), could also be there alongside Bray. Eric was released from the Stamford-based promotion back in 2020 and has endured his wrestling career on the independent circuit.

Furthermore, Redbeard also made sporadic appearances on AEW TV, especially to pay tribute to his late friend, Brodie Lee. Meanwhile, if Triple H is looking to re-hire him, this might be the best time for the reformation of The Wyatt Family and putting them in a feud against Cody Rhodes.

Also, Eric Redbeard (fka Eric Rowan) potentially teased re-joining The Wyatt Family earlier this year through an Instagram post which can be an indication of his possible return.

Recent WWE return update of Bray Wyatt

Bray Wyatt has been absent from WWE TV for quite some time now, ever since he was sidelined from his WrestleMania 39 match against Bobby Lashley due to injury concerns. There is no confirmation on the date of Bray's return to action as well.

Nevertheless, a recent report by Fightful Select suggests that Wyatt is still not cleared to wrestle. The source revealed that they had a conversation with someone from the WWE higher-ups and were told that Bray is still sidelined, and there seem to be no creative plans for him due to uncertainty of clearance.

Henceforth, it remains to be seen whether there is any chance fans could witness his appearance at Summerslam this Saturday as per the rumors or if he is still not cleared to return to action.

