"Genius" - Released WWE Superstar shares fascinating William Regal story

William Regal is a pro wrestling veteran with a career spanning 39 years. It's natural for him to know every nook and cranny of the industry. Former WWE Superstar Top Dolla shared a fascinating story about The Englishman from the WWE Performance Center.

Regal served as a backstage member and occasionally as the on-screen voice of reason in the old Black-and-Gold NXT. Several superstars have attributed their success and growth to the former WCW and WWE star.

When he was released from WWE, it was almost a given that Tony Khan would sign him as his knowledge of the industry is invaluable. At the Revolution pay-per-view, he walked out to calm matters between Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley after the latter had defeated the former following a tremendous match.

The two-time WWE Intercontinental Champion on Dynamite further explained why he showed up during the match.

During the show, Top Dolla tweeted the following:

"William Regal once taught a class at the PC for an hour on literally NOTHING but how to make a proper pin. Genius," - Top Dolla tweeted.

A.J. Francis aka FRAN¢ @AJFrancis410 William Regal once taught a class at the PC for an hour on literally NOTHING but how to make a proper pin. Genius. William Regal once taught a class at the PC for an hour on literally NOTHING but how to make a proper pin. Genius. https://t.co/QrNlgjG6Ng

William Regal managed his first match for AEW

The former WWE European Champion walked out alongside Bryan Danielson and Jon Moxley to their first tag team match. The duo was predicted to defeat Anthony Henry and JD Drake in a relatively easy bout.

Bryan Danielson put away JD Drake with LeBell Lock to start his tag team run with Jon Moxley with a win. Afterward, William Regal cut a lengthy promo explaining why he was in AEW and his affiliations with the American Dragon and Moxley.

What was your reaction to Regal showing up at AEW Revolution? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

A WWE legend is scared that a promising AEW star may not have a long career. More details here.

Edited by Angana Roy