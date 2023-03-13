Released WWE Superstar still "evaluating his options" after receiving AEW offer

A former WWE Superstar has been making headlines in the wrestling world since his release from the company in 2021. Despite only having two matches at live events, EJ Nduka made a name for himself in MLW and received an offer from AEW after making his debut in February 2023.

EJ Nduka, who joined Major League Wrestling after his release in 2021, became a free agent in January 2023. He debuted in AEW in February and received an offer from Tony Khan, but it's unclear if he has signed.

According to a report by Fightful Select, Nduka's contract with MLW expired as the calendar rolled over into 2023. However, it seems that the young wrestler has his sights set on bigger and better things, and is looking to explore his options with other promotions. Instead, sources say that he has been "evaluating his options" carefully and has been in contact with several other promotions.

In addition to WWE and AEW, there has been significant interest in Nduka from wrestling promotions in Japan and Mexico. One Mexican company has reportedly offered him a contract, although it is not clear whether or not he is considering it. For now, Nduka remains one of the most sought-after young talents in the professional wrestling world.

EJ Nduka talks about comparisons to WWE legend

EJ Nduka, a former NXT star, recently spoke about the praise he received from Triple H during a commercial shoot. In the shoot, he was compared to WWE Legend Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson.

During an interview with Fightful's Grapsody Reviews, he spoke about his conversation with The Game. The WWE Hall of Famer praised Nduka's development as a performer and likened him to The Rock.

"I'm chopping it up with H, and he said, 'You remind me a lot of DJ [Dwayne Johnson].' I'm having the conversation, and I'm just enamored being able to talk to HHH because just to be able to talk to Hunter is big. Midway through the conversation, it clicked with me, 'He said DJ; he's talking about Dwayne.'" [H/T Fightful]

Despite his short stint in NXT, the 34-year-old wrestler managed to leave a positive impression on several top officials. Nduka recounted his participation in a commercial shoot at the WWE Performance Center. At the time he was in the presence of Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon, Triple H, and other executives.

