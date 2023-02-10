Released WWE Star who has been compared to The Rock receives AEW offer - Reports 

A former WWE Superstar, who is believed to have a bright future like The People's Champion The Rock, E.J. Nduka, has reportedly been offered an AEW contract.

Nduka signed with WWE back in 2018. He competed in a couple of matches in NXT. During an interview with Fightful's Grapsody Reviews, he mentioned that Triple H approached him during a commercial shoot and stated that he resembled The Rock.

"I'm chopping it up with H, and he said, 'You remind me a lot of DJ [Dwayne Johnson].' I'm having the conversation, and I'm just enamored being able to talk to H because just to be able to talk to Hunter is big. Midway through the conversation, it clicked with me, 'He said DJ; he's talking about Dwayne,'" E.J. Nduka said. [H/t Fightful]

The 34-year-old star was released from the company back in 2021, and he then signed with Major League Wrestling. During his run, he captured the MLW World Tag Team Championship once alongside his partner Calvin Tankman.

E.J. Nduka made his AEW debut earlier this year during a taping of Dark. The match aired on February 7th. According to a report from Dave Meltzer of The Wrestling Observer Radio, the former NXT Superstar impressed AEW officials and was offered a contract.

Roman Reigns claims The Rock is not ready to challenge him for the WWE Undisputed Universal Title at WrestleMania

Before the 2023 Royal Rumble premium live event, The Tribal Chief Roman Reigns was a special guest on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show. The host asked the Undisputed Champion about the possibility of battling The Rock at WrestleMania 39.

Reigns mentioned that he heard The Great One was not ready for the match. He noted that although The People's Champion has an incredible physique, the training and preparation needed for a professional wrestling match are different. Thus, given The Rock's busy schedule, he has not had time to train for his WWE return.

The Tribal Chief is set to defend his titles against Sami Zayn at The Elimination Chamber premium live event. If he succeeds, he will head on to the grand stage to defend against Royal Rumble winner Cody Rhodes.

