What did Roman Reigns say about The Rock's status ahead of WWE Royal Rumble 2023?

The excitement level is through the roof as wrestling fans gear up for WWE Royal Rumble 2023, which will take the Alamodome in Texas by storm in less than 24 hours. This year, The Rumble PLE is expected to feature many spine-jolting surprises, especially considering it'll be the first under Triple H's regime.

One popular fan theory, often corroborated by rumor mills, posits that The Rock will make a sensational comeback home to win the 2023 Men's Royal Rumble and set up a blockbuster WrestleMania main event against his cousin Roman Reigns. This colossal dream match has been rumored for years but has picked up new steam over the last few months.

Anyone who knows who The Rock is must be aware of his busy filming schedule. The Black Adam star has an insane number of regular commitments, which have prevented him from making a full-time return to professional wrestling. As such, his status for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 is ambiguous, and there is no official word.

The Great One's rumored opponent and fellow Anoa'i family member, Roman Reigns, recently provided a detailed professional wrestler's perspective on Rocky's in-ring status for the Rumble. The Tribal Chief appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Falon, to discuss the long-standing rumors of an epic showdown against the most electrifying man in sports entertainment and hype the Alamodome show.

Although The Rock may not be present at WWE Royal Rumble 2023, Roman Reigns will be in the house to defend his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship against Kevin Owens. It is interesting to note that there is also a possibility that The Brahma Bull may interrupt The Tribal Chief's post-match celebration rather than enter the thirty-man melee.

The Rock may not have enough time to get in ring shape for WWE Royal Rumble 2023

Wrestling News @WrestlingNewsCo Roman Reigns comments on The Rock not being able to get in ring shape for WrestleMania. Roman Reigns comments on The Rock not being able to get in ring shape for WrestleMania. https://t.co/sijYWExtGQ

A few days ago, Dave Meltzer provided an update on The Rock's status for WrestleMania Hollywood. According to Meltzer, the most electrifying man in all of sports and entertainment has indicated to WWE that he won't have enough time to get in ring shape for an epic showdown against The Tribal Chief.

When he appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, The Undisputed WWE Universal Champion seemed to defend his fellow family members' concerns. Reigns claimed that being in "ring shape" is a different ball game. It is more than just healthy nutrition and regular weight training; two boxes The Great One comfortably ticks.

However, according to the Head of The Table, professional wrestling requires tremendous physical conditioning that allows one to endure enormous physical pain. Reigns compared this need to the situation of a professional athlete that requires regular practice. Since The Rock hasn't stepped into the ring in years, there is plenty of ring rust.

As such, based solely on Meltzer's words and Reigns' comments, it seems likely that The Red Notice star will not be physically and mentally ready for WWE Royal Rumble 2023.

It's a genuine possibility that Rocky could be throwing in a major swerve. The company is keeping its surprises for WWE Royal Rumble 2023 pretty close to the vest. Thus, they may not intentionally be giving clear indications of The Brahma Bull's return. One thing is for sure: the reaction when his iconic theme song hits will be one of the loudest ovations we've ever heard.

