According to a recent report, The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin could be kept hidden from the stars and crew backstage if they return at the Royal Rumble.

The two iconic superstars are both heavily rumored to be returning to WWE soon, as the company is keen to have them on the card for this year's WrestleMania in Los Angeles.

A recent report from Xero News stated that Rock and Austin could be hidden in a private trailer away from everybody else. The company seemingly intends to keep the legends' possible appearance secret.

"WWE are keeping surprises up their sleeve for this years show - keeping cards close to their chest. I'm told if The Rock or Stone Cold Steve Austin are showing up, they would be held in a trailer backstage where nobody knows they are there until the last minute."

The Texas Rattlesnake and The Brahma Bull are no strangers to the Royal Rumble Match. Rocky won the contest once in 2000, while Austin is the only man to win the battle royal on three separate occasions.

WWE Hall of Famer on The Rock's potential return

Given The Great One's busy Hollywood career, many are wondering if he even has time to make an in-ring return.

Speaking on his Hall of Fame podcast, Booker T questioned what capacity the former WWE Champion would be brought back in if he was to wrestle his first match since 2016.

"But my thing is, I just think The Rock moment is normally like, at this stage of The Rock coming back as far as his wrestling career, it's gonna be in a singles match or a tag match. I don't think he's gonna be in the Rumble. I just don't see that. Just because I don't see Rock being able to play that out as as far as sticking around for the big match. Dude, he's just too busy. He's just too busy," he said. [17:22 - 17:56]

If Dwayne Johnson does indeed return this weekend or at a later date, many expect him to go one-on-one with his cousin Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 39.

