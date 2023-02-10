Released WWE Superstar was surprisingly backstage on AEW Dynamite last night 

A former WWE Superstar was spotted backstage on this past week's episode of AEW Dynamite. The wrestler was former tag team champion, Sin Cara.

Sin Cara was last seen inside a WWE ring back in 2019. Before his release, the masked Luchador suffered a series of losses on television and live shows. His final match was against two-time WWE Champion Drew McIntyre during a Monday Night RAW taping.

After being released from WWE, the 45-year-old star returned to his home country of Mexico and began wrestling there. Sin Cara now goes by the name of Cinta de Oro.

He has not wrestled in over eight months. His final match was at The Crash Crash Wrestling, where he lost his Crash Heavyweight Championship to L.A. Park in a fatal four-way match.

The 45-year-old star recently shared a few pictures of himself with AEW stars. He revealed that he was backstage on the latest episode of Dynamite. Sin Cara thanked the likes of Blackpool Combat Club member Claudio Castagnoli, Vickie Guerrero, and the promotion staff for the experience.

"Thanks to @AEW and it’s amazing staff for a great night.😁 @PENTAELZEROM @ClaudioCSRO @VickieGuerrero," Sin Cara tweeted.

Jim Cornette on top AEW star Ricky Starks being spotted backstage at the WWE Royal Rumble premium live event

The 2023 edition of the Royal Rumble premium live event took place two weeks ago. After the show, a photo of Ricky Starks backstage of the show along with Cody Rhodes, went viral.

Wrestling veteran Jim Cornette spoke on his podcast about Starks meeting up with Cody Rhodes. He believes that the American Nightmare is preparing the AEW star for his eventual arrival to the Stamford-based promotion.

“He’s there with his friend Cody Rhodes right now, but it can’t hurt to meet people... And everybody knows Cody and Starks are good friends, and Starks went to support him. And I’m sure Cody would love for Ricky Starks to meet the right people and they to remember his name when the proper time comes. And that’s why that happened," Jim Cornette said.

Cornette also mentioned that The Absolute One should have informed Tony Khan prior to making the appearance.

