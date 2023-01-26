Create

Released WWE Superstar teases AEW Dynamite debut for Billy Gunn's "Family Therapy" session tonight

By Jayakrishna Dasappan
Modified Jan 26, 2023 07:03 AM IST
Billy Gunn
WWE Hall of Famer and current AEW star Billy Gunn

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, honorary member of The Acclaimed Billy Gunn is set to resolve the issues within his family. Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae has even teased her appearance for the segment.

Since Gunn left his sons and joined The Acclaimed, there has been animosity between The Gunn Club and the current AEW World Tag Team Champions. The two teams have battled it out a couple of times.

Austin and Colten Gunn showed up a couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite and ruined The Acclaimed, adding their names to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

While that did not end well for them, last week, they called out the tag team champions for having a face-to-face with Billy Gunn, who was not happy with what he saw and demanded that both teams participate in a "Family Therapy" session.

TONIGHT! Family Therapy will be in session with Daddy A$$ @realbillygunn when #AEW World Tag Team Champs #TheAcclaimed (@platinummax @bowens_official) & #TheGunns (@theaustingunn @coltengunn) attempt to resolve their escalating tensions TONIGHT at #AEWDynamite LIVE at 8/7c on TBS https://t.co/rVZGGfN3UP

Ahead of tonight's episode, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae asked her fans who would be watching the show tonight, and Austin Gunn replied by asking if she would be present for the therapy session.

She said she would be there to lend him and his brother a shoulder to cry on.

"After seeing how horrible your own father has treated y’all, I think it’s only fair I lend a shoulder for you boys to cry on…," Summer Rae tweeted.
@theaustingunn After seeing how horrible your own father has treated y’all, I think it’s only fair I lend a shoulder for you boys to cry on…

The last time the wrestling world saw Summer Rae was at last year's 30-Women Royal Rumble match.

Would you like to see the former WWE Superstar become All Elite? Drop your thoughts in the comments section below.

