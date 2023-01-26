Released WWE Superstar teases AEW Dynamite debut for Billy Gunn's "Family Therapy" session tonight

On tonight's episode of AEW Dynamite, honorary member of The Acclaimed Billy Gunn is set to resolve the issues within his family. Former WWE Superstar Summer Rae has even teased her appearance for the segment.

Since Gunn left his sons and joined The Acclaimed, there has been animosity between The Gunn Club and the current AEW World Tag Team Champions. The two teams have battled it out a couple of times.

Austin and Colten Gunn showed up a couple of weeks ago on AEW Dynamite and ruined The Acclaimed, adding their names to the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

While that did not end well for them, last week, they called out the tag team champions for having a face-to-face with Billy Gunn, who was not happy with what he saw and demanded that both teams participate in a "Family Therapy" session.

Ahead of tonight's episode, former WWE Superstar Summer Rae asked her fans who would be watching the show tonight, and Austin Gunn replied by asking if she would be present for the therapy session.

She said she would be there to lend him and his brother a shoulder to cry on.

"After seeing how horrible your own father has treated y’all, I think it’s only fair I lend a shoulder for you boys to cry on…," Summer Rae tweeted.

The last time the wrestling world saw Summer Rae was at last year's 30-Women Royal Rumble match.

